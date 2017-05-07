Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Every Single Day in 2015 and 2016, Says MHA

New Delhi: At least one ceasefire violation was reported daily along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and 2016, the Home Minister has said in its reply to an RTI query, adding that 23 security personnel were killed in two years.

The Home Ministry also said that 1,142 terror incidents were reported in J&K between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed, PTI reported. In the same period, 507 terrorists were killed in encounters, the ministry said.

According to the reply, Pakistan violated the ceasefire across the Line of Control 449 times in 2016, as compared to 405 violations in 2015.

Compared to 220 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012, there were 322 incidents in 2016 in which 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed, the RTI reply said.

It said in 2015, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents while 108 terrorists were killed in encounters. While 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in the state, 110 terrorists were killed in encounters in 2014, the reply said.

The Home Ministry said that in 2012, 15 security personnel and as many civilians were killed in 220 terror incidents, and 72 terrorists were killed in encounters. In 2013, 53 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 170 terror incidents in J&K with security forces killing 67 terrorists in encounters.

"There is a new trend these days. Whenever the army surrounds militants in an area, messages are sent on social media platforms and residents from nearby places gather there, slowing down operations," Major Gen (retd) GD Bakshi said.

On May 1, the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. The team had infiltrated 250 meters into the Indian territory to target a patrol party, while the Pakistan army provided it cover fire from across the border.