Pakistan Again Violates Ceasefire at J&K's Krishna Ghati Sector

New Delhi: Pakistan army on Wednesday morning violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 48 hours.

Sources said that the violation took place at 2:30 am and continued till 5:30 am. Indian Army has retaliated to the violation. No casualties have been reported yet.

This incident took place at the same place where 2 days ago the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by the Pakistan Army which violated ceasefire and attacked a patrol team near the border.

The Indian Army has vowed an "appropriate" response to the “despicable act”.

“Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a Border Action Team (BAT) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” a statement by the Indian Army said.

"Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," the army statement added.

Pakistan, however, continued to be in denial and affirmed that it can never "disrespect a soldier even Indian".

"Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on Line of Control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector)as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false. Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian," read a statement from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).