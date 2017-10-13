Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 2nd Consecutive Day Along LoC in J&K

The Pakistan Army on Friday for the second consecutive day fired small arms and shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district."The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars from 0745 hours in the Krishnaghati (KG) sector along the Line of Control (LoC) today," a defence spokesman said on the ceasefire violation.The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively."Firing is still on," he said.On Thursday, an Army jawan and a porter were killed, and six others injured when Pakistani troops fired small arms on forwarding areas along the LoC in the sector.The firing of small arms and automatics by Pakistani troops on Thursday had continued till evening, the spokesman said.Sepoy T K Reddy (21) from Obulapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district and defence porter Mohd Zahir (22) from Kalali village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district died from serious injuries, he said.Six other personnel, including a defence porter, were also injured.On October 6, Pakistani troops had opened fire on Baba Khori and other areas in Rajouri district, and on October 4, three Army jawans were injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in the Poonch sector.An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch on October 3 and on October 2, two minors had died and 12 civilians were injured in the cross-border shelling.The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.Pakistani troops have opened fire on Indian territories more than 600 times till September 30, a Home Ministry official had said.