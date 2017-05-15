DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF in Gurdaspur Sector
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (Courtesy: REUTERS)
Amritsar: An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) early on Monday in Bariyala post pillar 14 - 15 in Gurdaspur Sector.
BSF personnel spotted some suspicious movement near the fence along the Indo-Pak border, a BSF official said.
He said despite repeated warning by the BSF personnel the intruder kept on marching towards the Indian side after which the troops opened fire at him.
The official said that the area where the incident took place is surrounded by the Ravi River from three sides.
Asked if any recovery has been made from the spot where the intruder was shot dead, he said the search operation in the area was under progress.
This comes after a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested from along the Indo-Nepal border on Sunday.
