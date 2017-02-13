  • Associate Sponsor
Pakistani Troops Target Indian Positions Along LoC in Rajouri

Press Trust Of India

First published: February 13, 2017, 8:08 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)

Jammu: Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir this evening using mortar bombs and small arms, Defence ministry said in Jammu.

Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and also mortar bombs on Indian posts along the LoC in Sunderbani sector at 1805 hours, Defence spokesman said.

Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively, spokesman said.

The firing was still going on and further details are awaited, he added.

