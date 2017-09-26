Pakistani Troops Target Indian Posts Along LoC
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Tuesday fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
There were no casualties in the incident.
