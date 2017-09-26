GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistani Troops Target Indian Posts Along LoC

The Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts using light weapons in the Keran sector, an army official said. He said the unprovoked aggression from across the LoC was effectively retaliated by the soldiers.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2017, 5:21 PM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Tuesday fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

There were no casualties in the incident.

The Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts using light weapons in the Keran sector, an army official said.

He said the unprovoked aggression from across the LoC was effectively retaliated by the soldiers.
