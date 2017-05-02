Pakistan's Sartaj Aziz Says World Doesn't Accept India's Opinion on Kashmir

New Delhi: Pakistan foreign affairs minister Sartaj Aziz on Monday said India's contention that Kashmir is an issue of cross-border terrorism is something the world is not prepared to accept today.

Criticising the Indian government, particularly in the light of unrest that ensued the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani, Sartaj alleged that "India had broken its own record of brutality in Kashmir".

"International community rejects the Indian attempt to portray this issue merely as one of terrorism," Aziz said, a day after Pakistan army mutilated the bodies of two army jawans, exacerbating the already bad relationship.

“Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a Border Action Team (BAT) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” a statement by the Indian Army said.

Pakistan, however, continued to be in denial and affirmed that it can never "disrespect a soldier even Indian".

Aziz questioned the credibility of India's proposal for bilateral dialogue, calling it no longer reliable, for "India has scuttled all opportunities for a meaningful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue".

Meanwhile, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan conversed over the hotline in which "Pakistan rejected India's allegations of ceasefire violation and mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers," PTI reported.