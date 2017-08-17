Palakkad Collector Who Took On Mohan Bhagwat Over Flag Hoisting Transferred

District Collector of Palakkad P Marykutty, who had issued restraining orders to prevent RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting the national flag at a government school here on Independence Day, has been transferred after a Cabinet decision on Wednesday.Four other bureaucrats have also been transferred along with Marykutty. The government however maintains that it is a routine affair as she has already completed two and a half years in this position.Marykutty also maintained that it was a routine transfer order and that she was expecting it.On August 15, Bhagwat had hoisted the national flag at a government-aided Karnaki Amman school in Palakkad despite orders from the collector that only elected representatives or functionaries of the school are allowed to do so in aided schools.Marykutty had issued the order a day earlier but did not attempt to stop the RSS chief from defying it. Hours after the function, she wrote to the police to take action against the school and was exploring with the state legal department whether any action could be taken against the RSS chief.The pro-Sangh school management said no rule was violated as an earlier state government circular had said the flag should be hoisted by a public figure in the presence of the principal and school authorities.A statement issued by RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said that "no other school had been given similar information… Sarsanghchalakji was only exercising his constitutional rights"."We condemn such brazen attempts by the CPI-M led government of Kerala to deny the basic citizen rights of celebrating Independence Day and their continuous attempts to poison the state of Kerala with divisive politics," said Manmohan Vaidya.Kerala had recently witnessed violence between cadres of the CPM and RSS-BJP and this incident is playing out much beyond the technicalities of violating a government order.CPI(M) MP MB Rajesh said, "There is no problem in Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the flag in an RSS-run school. But not in a school aided by the government."The RSS and the BJP have stepped up their campaign against the Left Front government in Kerala since the killing of RSS worker Rajesh on July 29. The ruling CPI(M) has denied any links with the arrested accused of the July 29 murder. It also accused the RSS-BJP of fomenting violence and then playing victim.