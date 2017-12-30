India to ‘Strongly’ Take Up Issue After Palestine Envoy Attends Hafiz Saeed's Rally
Waleed Abu Ali, the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, was seen sharing the stage with designated 'global terrorist' and 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Rawalpindi.
Hafiz Saeed speaks with supporters after attending Friday Prayers in Lahore, Pakistan November 24, 2017. (REUTERS/Mohsin Raza)
New Delhi: India will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.
Waleed Abu Ali, the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, was seen sharing the stage with the designated 'global terrorist' in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a coalition of hardline Islamic parties in Pakistan that campaigns aggressively against India and the United States of America, held a show of strength in Rawalpindi's Liaqat Bagh on Friday.
Ali, the Palestinian envoy to Pakistan, was seen sharing the stage with Saeed, who even at this event used the pulpit to deliver an anti-India and anti-US speech, peppered with reference to Kashmir and Kulbhushan Jhadav.
Saeed, who has been declared as a globally terrorist by the United States State Department, carries a bounty of $ 10 million on his head. But more importantly, he is wanted by India on charges of being the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed over 160 lives and injured over 600 people.
This appearance by the Palestinian envoy is sure to ruffle feathers in New Delhi, seeing as this comes just days after India voted in the United Nations in support of Palestine and against the American decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognising the disputed city as the capital of Israel.
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
