Palestine Recalls Ambassador to Pakistan for Sharing Stage With Hafiz Saeed

Palestine has decided to recall its ambassador to Pakistan a day after he shared the stage with 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed at an event in Rawalpindi.Palestinian ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al Haija, confirmed the decision soon after the ministry of external affairs said it had conveyed that the meeting was unacceptable and Palestine had expressed “deep regret” for it.Palestine had assured the Indian government that it had taken serious cognizance of their ambassador's presence at Friday’s event that was called by “global terrorist” and the founder of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-dawa.“It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with us in war against terrorism and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India,” the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.Waleed Abu Ali, the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, had on Friday attended a rally called by Hafiz Saeed, also a key leader of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a coalition of more than 40 hardline Islamic parties that advocate conservative policies and often targets India.Saeed, who has been declared as a globally terrorist by the United States State Department, carries a bounty of $ 10 million on his head. But more importantly, he is wanted by India on charges of being the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed over 160 lives and injured over 600 people.This appearance by the Palestinian envoy came just days after India voted in the United Nations in support of Palestine and against the American decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognising the disputed city as the capital of Israel.