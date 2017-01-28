Panaji Live: If You Can't Trust Umpire, Why Come to Play, Says Modi on AAP's EC Row

Event Highlights
Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Goa said development in the state happened under BJP rule.
In a veiled attack on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal on questioning the same election dates for Punjab and Goa, Modi said: " If you can't trust the umpire, why come to play."
Despite being a small state, Goa has inspired many big states, said Modi.
The Prime Minister urged the voters in the state to give BJP a comfortable majority for further development of the state.
Mujhpe zulm isi baat ka ho raha hai kyunki unhe pareshaani ho rahi hai, 70 saal ka unka jama kiya hua Modi nikaal raha hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sOKCKvvb75— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
We can have differences of opinion but that does not mean we need to deviate from the core issue of India's development: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/wtqT8uhg3t— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
PM Modi attacks Arvind Kejriwal indirectly.
Some saying PMO pressurised EC for simultaneous elections in Punjab, Goa. If you don't trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield?: PM pic.twitter.com/1bMosP8JoM— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
Loktantra ke jebkatre kisi ka bhala nahin chahte: PM Modi in Panaji,Goa pic.twitter.com/gTu8C6Uy00— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/TYGIrKjQKW— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
I promise you that if you give us comfortable majority, we will make Goa the most comfortable state of the country: PM Modi in Panaji pic.twitter.com/NCwqtJarHT— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
BJP has vowed to give Goa a stable government, says PM Modi
From 1990 to 2000, Goa witnessed more than 12 CMs, says PM Modi
This election will be free Goa from the illness called "instability", says PM Modi
Be it education or good administration, Goa has been a source of inspiration for other states, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi addresses annual NCC Rally in Delhi Cantonment
* The life of a NCC cadet is beyond the uniform, the parade and the camps. The NCC experience provides a sense of mission.
* Kings, emperors, rulers, governments don't make a nation.
* Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, Shramiks, saints make a nation
* When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti
* The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable
* India's youth are adapting to technology very fast
* NCC cadets have promoted the initiative of digital payments started by us
