Panaji Live: If You Can't Trust Umpire, Why Come to Play, Says Modi on AAP's EC Row

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 5:58 PM IST
Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Goa said development in the state happened under BJP rule.

In a veiled attack on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal on questioning the same election dates for Punjab and Goa, Modi said: " If you can't trust the umpire, why come to play."

Despite being a small state, Goa has inspired many big states, said Modi.

The Prime Minister urged the voters in the state to give BJP a comfortable majority for further development of the state.

Jan 28, 2017 5:47 pm (IST)

I want the Lotus to blossom in Goa and with that, the Goa will also blossom," says PM Modi 


Jan 28, 2017 5:45 pm (IST)

My opponents are terrified after I took steps against the corrupt. They are attacking me for the same reason, says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)

Goa has given this country a great Defence Minister... The world is still in awe of our surgical strike, says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)

"The people of India brought BJP to power with a  comfortable majority after thirty long years. People of Goa should also repeat the same," PM Modi 


Jan 28, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)

PM Modi attacks Arvind Kejriwal indirectly. 



Jan 28, 2017 5:37 pm (IST)

"If you don't trust the umpire, why do you even participate in the game," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:35 pm (IST)

"The opposition is already preparing itself to criticise the Union budget. They are calling economists to comment on the upcoming budget," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

"People kept saying that demonetisation will kill tourism in Goa, but it did not," says PM Modi 


Jan 28, 2017 5:28 pm (IST)

"This government has pushed for tourism in this country and Goa has benefited the most from it," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)

"If you give us a comfortable majority, we will make Goa the most comfortable state," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

BJP has vowed to give Goa a stable government, says PM Modi

From 1990 to 2000, Goa witnessed more than 12 CMs, says PM Modi

This election will be free Goa from the illness called "instability", says PM Modi

Be it education or good administration, Goa has been a source of inspiration for other states, says PM Modi

 


Jan 28, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)

"Congress always enjoyed an unstable Goa. I urge the people of Goa to give us a comfortable majority," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)

"Currently Goa is suffering from instability. From 1990-2000, Goa had 12 chief ministers. It's time to bring in stability," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)


"Among the territorially smaller states, the state that stands out for development is Goa. It has progressed in several sectors," says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)

"I want to congratulate the people of Goa and the Government of Goa. These 5 years have been years of development in Goa," says PM Modi.


Jan 28, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)

Despite being a small state, Goa has inspired many big states, says PM Modi


Jan 28, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Goa. 


Jan 28, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses annual NCC Rally in Delhi Cantonment

* The life of a NCC cadet is beyond the uniform, the parade and the camps. The NCC experience provides a sense of mission.

* Kings, emperors, rulers, governments don't make a nation.

* Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, Shramiks, saints make a nation

* When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti

* The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable

* India's youth are adapting to technology very fast

* NCC cadets have promoted the initiative of digital payments started by us


