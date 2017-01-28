Panaji Live: If You Can't Trust Umpire, Why Come to Play, Says Modi on AAP's EC Row

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Goa said development in the state happened under BJP rule.

In a veiled attack on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal on questioning the same election dates for Punjab and Goa, Modi said: " If you can't trust the umpire, why come to play."

Despite being a small state, Goa has inspired many big states, said Modi.

The Prime Minister urged the voters in the state to give BJP a comfortable majority for further development of the state.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates.