Panchajanya, Organiser Subscription Nearly Doubles in 3 Years of Modi Govt

New Delhi: Ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister three years ago, the BJP has expanded from one state to another like a balloon. During the same period, Panchajanya and Organiser magazines have seen their subscription nearly double.

Published by Bharat Prakashan, these weeklies put out the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s point of view on contemporary issues. However, the Sangh doesn’t refer to these magazine as its mouthpieces.

In 2013, Panchajanya had a circulation of 60,000. After three years of BJP-led government, it has crossed the one lakh mark. Organiser, which had a subscription of about 15,000 in 2013, goes to 25,000 subscribers now.

“We are seeing a tremendous jump in subscription. With the ongoing membership drive, the number is set to go up,” said Alok Kumar, managing director of Bharat Prakashan, who is also a lawyer in the Delhi high court. Panchajanaya has the maximum readership in states like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chattisgarh.

Concerted steps were taken, he added, to reach this number and to make people join the ‘nationalistic idea’.

“A strong bond of commitment has continued to contribute to the growth and popularity of Organiser on the part of the right thinking public, carving out a niche for itself in national life,” Organiser, which is edited by Prafulla Ketkar, states on its website.

Bharat Prakashan is working on a drive to reach out to people at places with high footfall, like temples and gurudwaras.

“We are also thinking of involving resident welfare associations (RWA) to work and write for our publications,” said Alok Kumar. He added that the campaign focuses on encouraging people to spread what they read in the magazines. “Talk about it in Metro, coffee shop, public meetings, chai corners etc,” he said, adding that it was important for people to talk about the magazines to win the ongoing ‘ideological war’ in India.

“There is a challenge of fighting ideologies that promote violence. We want to propagate that Indian culture can show the way. In this fight, Panchajanya and Organiser are important arms,” said Kumar.

“The motive is to give the first-hand information of RSS ideology,” he said. The focus, now, has shifted to southern regions. E N Nandkumar, executive director of the National Book Trust and a resident of Cochin, has been roped in as director.

“We will be holding campaigns in every district of Kerala. People here have a good appetite for reading and would want to know what is in Organiser,” said Nandkumar, a swayamsevak who is working on the membership drive.

Bharat Prakashan is also setting up bureau in Lucknow and Bangalore. The purpose will be to “create a network for news gathering and circulation,” said Kumar.

Ask the stakeholders about the importance of the thumping majority that the BJP enjoys in the country, Panchajanya’s editor, Hitesh Shankar, said the success of the weekly had nothing to do with the government.

“It is the other way round. Now there is a government that responds to Panchajanya. Look where India-China relationship stands now. We had spoken about the false ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’ propaganda years ago. Only now have authorities woken up to it,” said Shankar.