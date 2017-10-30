Panjab University B.Ed. Common Entrance Test Result 2017 has been released by the Panjab University (PU) on its official webpage for Panjab B.Ed. Admissions - pbbedadmissions.puchd.ac.in.Panjab University had organised the Panjab University B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2017 on Sunday i.e. October 29, 2017 to fill 8,000 vacant seats that were left after the B.Ed admissions were completed earlier in the state. As per the available data, 4186 candidates had registered for the same however only 4037 appeared to take the entrance exam. Candidates who had appeared for PU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2017 seeking admissions to B.Ed courses can follow the instructions below to check their result.– Visit the official website - pbbedadmissions.puchd.ac.in– Click on the notification for B.Ed Entrance Exam 2017Click here to view Result/Merit Lists (For Entrance Test held on 29th October, 2017)– It will redirect you to the Merit List page viz –http://pbbedadmissions.puchd.ac.in/menu-merit-list2.php– Click on the category you fall under– Enter your Roll number or Application Number and Search– Save the pdf or download your resultIt is notable that the B.Ed admissions in Punjab carry 85% Quota for State candidates and 15% All India Quota.Punjab University had conducted the second round for B.Ed. CET 2017 on a high court order inspecting into the number of seats sanctioned to the state's education institutions versus actual number of candidates studying in the past few years and number of job opportunities available in the state in comparison.The varsity had opened the application process on October 24yh and 25th and then conducted the entrance exam on Sunday, October 29th. The classes for the new session will commence this week from 1st November 2017 for the students who've qualified the test and will fulfill rest of the formalities.