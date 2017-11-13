Panjab University Dec 2017 Semester Exam Date Sheet Released, Check Now

Panjab University December 2017 UG Semester Exams Date Sheet has been released by the Panjab University on its official website – puchd.ac.in.The University will conduct the semester exams for various Under Graduate courses viz B.Sc (Honours) Bioinformatics / Biotechnology, B.Com (General and Honours), B.C.A, B.B.A, B.A (General and Honours) and B.Sc (General and Honours). The varsity has released the exam schedule for Semester 1, 3 and 5 of these UG programmes.Regular as well as Re-appear candidates will be eligible to appear in the PU December 2017 Semester Exams.As per the varsity's official notification, the examinations for B.A, B.Com and B.Sc will commence from 2nd December 2017 and conclude on 23rd December 2017, while the exams for B.C.A and B.B.A will start from 4th December 2017 and that for B.Sc (Honours) from 7th December 2017.Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt their papers and the examination will be organized in two sessions viz the morning session and the noon session, which will be from 9:30AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:30PM respectively.The Controller of Examinations, Panjab University has released a warning for anyone indulging in unfair means of copying or cheating in the exam papers. "Candidates are not permitted to carry any communication equipment such as mobile phone/pager, wireless set, scanner pen, scanner camera or any such electronic/digital gadget to the examination hall which is punishable with disqualification for period of two years with the subsequent examination," read the official notification.Candidates can check their respective date sheet by following the link given below:http://exams.puchd.ac.in/datesheet.php?dsheet=1