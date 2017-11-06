Paradise Papers LIVE: Quit Offshore Firm Before Joining Govt, Says Jayant Sinha; 714 Indians Named

New York-based ICIJ correspondent Spencer Woodman reports that a common major investor in both Twitter and Facebook had financial-ties to two Russian government-owned firms. DST Global, used $191 million funds made available by Russian VTB Bank, to buy a large stake in Twitter. "They also show that a subsidiary of the Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom heavily funded an offshore company that partnered with DST Global in a large investment in Facebook," said the report.
ICIJ, which sifted through the data, published the following disclaimer with regards to information provided: “There are legitimate uses for offshore companies, foundations and trusts. We do not intend to suggest or imply that any persons. companies or other entities included in the list have broken the law or otherwise acted improperly.”
The Paradise Papers reveal that after Vijay Mallya he sold his United Spirits Limited India (USL) to the Diageo group in 2013, the latter employed London-based law firm Linklaters LLP to undertake a massive restructuring exercise to simplify the complex group structure created by liquor baron. The complexity in the structure looks to be aimed towards diverting funds through USL Holdings Ltd (BVI), an entity in a tax haven (British Virgin Islands); and three subsidiaries in the UK, reported The Indian Express.
"Full details have been provided to The Indian Express. These were bonafide and legal transactions undertaken on behalf of the high reputed world-leading organisations in my fiduciary role as Partner at Omidyar Network and its designated representative on the D.Light Board. All these transactions have been fully disclosed to relevant authorities through all necessary filings as required. After leaving Omidyar Network, I was asked to continue on the D.Light Board as an Independent Director. On joining the Union Council of Ministers, I immediately resigned from the D.Light Board and severed my involvement with the company. It is crucial to note that these transactions were done for D.Light as an Omidyar representative, and not for any personal purpose," said Union Minister Jayant Sinha, reacting to the Paradise Papers investigation.
The investigation was performed by 382 reporters at almost 100 media outlets who analyzed more than 13 million tax haven documents covering the period 1950-2016. The documents from 19 jurisdictions on the worldwide list of tax havens were leaked from the Appleby and Asiatici Trust Law Firm and received by Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which called in the ICIJ to examine them.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, singers Bono and Madonna, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt are among the 127 internationally known figures linked to offshore tax havens, according to an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
