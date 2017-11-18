Paramhans Ramchandra Das, Ram Lalla Virajman, Prince Anjum Qadar: The Many Faces of Babri Masjid Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will begin holding day-to-day hearings in the Babri Masjid title dispute from December 5, but confusion continues on the parties to the suit.With parties impleading themselves in the case with each hearing since the 1950s, News18.com takes a look at the plaintiffs and defendants in the original suit and how the case shaped up till 2010 when the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court divided the property into three equal parts between the Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla Virajman.The suit started in 1950 when Gopal Singh Visharad filed a title suit with the Allahabad High Court seeking injunction to offer puja (prayers) at the disputed site.In 1959, another suit was filed by Paramhans Ramchandra Das against Zahoor Ahmad and seven others. The first five defendants were Muslims, residents of Ayodhya. Defendant No.6 was the state of UP and defendant No.7 was Deputy Commissioner, Faizabad. Sunni Central Board of Waqfs was added as defendant No.8 in 1989. This suit was later withdrawn and treated as dismissed in the 2010 verdict.The next suit was filed by Nirmohi Akhara through its mahant. After the death of original the mahant, his chela was substituted.Defendant No.1 in the suit initially was Babu Priya Datt Ram. Thereafter, the new receiver, Sri Jamuna Prasad, was substituted in his place by a court order in October 1989. The suit of Nirmohi Akhara is carried forward by its mahant.The next suit was filed by the Sunni Central Board of Waqfs, UP and nine Muslims of Ayodhya, most of whom have died. Some of them have been substituted in the case and some not.In this suit, one of the defendants was Prince Anjum Qadar, President of the All India Shia Conference.The last suit was filed by Bhagwan Sri Ram Birajman at Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Ayodhya, Asthan Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi, Ayodhya and Sri Deoki Nandan Agarwala, a senior advocate and retired High Court judge.Some of the defendants in the case included the state of UP, Collector, City Magistrate and SSP, Faizabad, Presidents of All India Hindu Mahasabha, All India Arya Samaj, All India Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas and Shia Central Board of Waqfs.The Shia Personal Law Board is supporting the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in the case. However, both are not the party in the case. In fact, the 2010 verdict held the property to be a Sunni property.