Parliament Live: PM Modi Sunk to New Lows With Raincoat Jibe, Says Cong

Congress was livid on Wednesday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stinging attack on his predecessor Manmohan Singh that despite so many incidents of corruption no taint had stuck to him. The party also demanded an apology from the Prime Minister in the House.
Today is the last day of the Budget Session.
Stay tuned for Live updates
Feb 9, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
Protest 1: AIADMK questions governor's delay
Protest 2: Congress demands PM's apology
Feb 9, 2017 11:25 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon following ruckus over PM's remark
Feb 9, 2017 11:25 am (IST)
Uproar in Rajya Sabha over PM's raincoat remark
Feb 9, 2017 11:23 am (IST)
Sharad Yadav comes out as Govt's defence
* Whatever PM has said is correct
Feb 9, 2017 11:19 am (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1130 hrs following uproar by some AIADMK members in the Well.
Feb 9, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
Anand Sharma speaking in Rajya Sabha
* Congress seeks PM's apology
* He insulted the memory of Indira Gandhi
* PM Modi sunk to new lows with raincoat jibe
* We must condemn the PM for disrespecting former PM
* PM's conduct unacceptable
Feb 9, 2017 11:05 am (IST)
AIADMK MP's to raise Tamil Nadu governer's delay issue in the Parliament
Feb 9, 2017 11:03 am (IST)
Today is the last day of Budget session...