Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha Passes Triple Talaq Bill, All Amendments Defeated; Now it Goes to Rajya Sabha

Supreme Court banned triple talaq because it believed that a couple should get time for reconciliation. With this bill, it will be now a non-bailable offence, there will be no chance of reconciliation.I moved an amendment over compensation for Muslim women in cases of triple talaq. it was negated by the government: Sushmita Dev, Congress
Brinda Karat criticised the government for attempting to push the triple talaq bill without any discussions with the concerned parties.
The bill making instant triple talaq illegal, with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat'. It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.
The curious case of Congress filing and then withdrawing notice for objection against triple talaq bill.
West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was writing a letter to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday morning seeking to withdraw his objection to the introduction of the 'Triple Talaq Bill' in the legislative list of business of the House.
Now that the the bill criminalising triple talaq has been passed in the Lok Sabha, here is everything you need to know.
With the government introducing the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage) Bill, 2017, questions have been raised in the Lok Sabha on the constitutional validity of the proposed legislation.
We are not looking at this from the lens of politics but from the lens of humanity. The jail term is upto three years and quantum of punishment will be decided by the magistrate and we have left it for the court to decide and its conscience. It is being said that we are breaking families, but when women were being abandoned, this argument found no place. Under Section 304B, if you try to burn a bride, then you will be imprisoned: Prasad.
Today we saw a big thing that the level of debate has been fantastic. I am thankful to Meenakshi lekhi, Sushmita dev for their comments. The stand by congress is perplexing and very conditional. one they say that we hurried but the important point is being ignored. The muslim women approached the court thinking that Modi government will support it and we did: Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The government had argued in the court that all talaqs must be abolished. By this law, they are trying to do away with our personal laws. The law minster who is the drafter has failed to distinguish between civil law and criminal law. In Section 3, the law minister accepts that triple talaq will be void, then how can you punish him? Something which is void cannot be punished as it has no legal force. The law minister quotes Pakistan, but the Section 61 of Paksitan law has been stayed by the supreme court of Pakistan. No muslim country has a penal provision: Owaisi
My primary objection is two-fold: Parliament lacks legislative competence, bill lacks legislative coherence. It violates Article 15. Triple Talaq has been declared null and void already. It lacks rational nexus as sections under IPC exists, says Owaisi. He cites the EP Royappa case to argue that the bill is constitutionally not valid. This bill will be injustice to Muslim women, he adds.
Every hour, three women are raped and five are assaulted. Society needs to be reformed. The minister has brought a bad law. If a Muslim man says triple talaq, then how is it valid when the court has done away with it? This law will give handle to Muslim men to further subjugate women. They want to achieve their dream of putting Muslims behind the bars. Instead, create a corpus of 1000 crore for Muslim women: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
We don’t claim that all evils be remedied with this bill, but there is a dictum “never leave the good in search of the ideal.” We will be on the path to gender progression through this bill All laws must be compliant with fundamental rights. I know someone will say tomorrow that I am saying nonsense, but I don’t care. Let Allah decide. In the name of talaq, lakhs are forcing woman to live in an atmosphere of fear. This atmosphere of fear will end with this law. And when this ends, there will be a new life in this country: MJ Akbar
Surah 2 Verse 41 – for a divorced woman, maintenance must be given on a reasonable scale.Hazrat Ali was not the person to have accepted Islam after Muhammad, it was his wife Begum Khadija who was 15 years elder to Muhammad. Triple talaq is against the spirit of the Quran. Where have we reached today?: MJ Akbar
Surah 24 Verse 5, those who make false allegation against a woman will not be spared. And woman will have rights similar to rights equal to that of the men. You cannot make a law against a woman – 226 and 228 of the Quran. Islam has a contract of marriage, this triple talaq violates the contract: MJ Akbar
What is the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board? Who chose them to be community representatives? This slogan 'Islam khatre mein hai' was used before independence to divide India and is now being used to divide society, poison is being spread. You change law easily when it comes to men but you remember Allah when it comes to women?: Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar
"When the Supreme Court judgment came, we welcomed it. Today, the Law Minister has brought the triple talaq bill which takes a civil issue like divorce and turns it into a criminal law. The government says it will act as a deterrent. The bill talks about right to subsistence allowance, how will the government ensure she gets it? We are asking these questions since Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad disagreed to a standing committee," says Congress' Sushmita Dev.
The triple talaq bill should not be seen through the prism of politics and neither should be linked with any religious motive or vote-bank politics, says Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha:
#BREAKING -- This bill should not be seen through the prism of politics and neither should be linked with any religious motive or vote bank politics: @rsprasad on #TripleTalaqBill in LS
After Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's emotional plea, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Send the bill to the standing committee. All party people will be present there. Give some time, an elaborate consultation of the bill needs to take place. All of us are supporting this bill, but there are certain lacunae which should and can be rectified in the standing committee, we can sit together and sort out in a time bound manner."
"The bill we have here says that if you utter triple talaq, you will land up in jail. The man will also have to pay maintenance and the custody of the child will be with the mother. This bill should not be viewed from the prism of politics. This bill should not be viewed with any religious motive or vote-bank politics. This bill is for the rights of the women of our country," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
