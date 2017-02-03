LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament Live: Row Over Ahamed's Death, Oppn Says Kin Insulted

News18.com | February 3, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Parliament on Friday reconvened only to be disrupted several times over the controversy following the demise of former MoS external affairs Kerala MP E Ahamed.

The Congress and the Centre indulged in a war of words after it came to light that the family members of the deceased MP weren't allowed access to his body.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest near Gandhi statue on Parliament premises against arrest of two of their colleagues by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Stay tuned for Live updates:

Feb 3, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday. There was ruckus following TMC's demand for discussion over their MPs arrest by CBI


Feb 3, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha proceedings resumed


Feb 3, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm


Feb 3, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha MP P V Abdul Wahab to CNN-News18 on Ahamed's death row:

* The superintendent of RML also assured that the best care is being offered to E Ahamed.

* His family was stopped. E Ahamed's daughter is a patholigist, she could have been made a part of the observation team    

* Even after police intervention we were not given access to the hospital    


Feb 3, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)


Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduces Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill 2017 in Lok Sabha.


Feb 3, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury in Rajya Sabha: 

* I have heard that there was interference from highest office

* The type of manovering we saw in E Ahamed's death is not acceptable


Feb 3, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Stormy budget session underway in Lok Sabha


Feb 3, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Feb 3, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Feb 3, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Lok Sabha  MP NK Premchandran speaks to CNN-News18:

* We went to the hospital and most of the MPs were sure that E Ahamed's death took place when he had collapsed

* The doctors said that E Ahamed is being taken care off 

* We saw that E Ahamed's eyes were closed using band aids...why was that done?

* His son and daughter were not given access when they came to the hospital.

* Even Sonia Gandhi was at the hospital for over 2 hours

* What protocol prevents a family from visiting their father?    

* We want a high level enquiry event into his death.

* E Ahamed was a senior member of Parliament for 25 years. This is an extraordinary situation

* The govt could have adjourned or postponed the budget presentation by a few hours

* If the fate of a senior minister is like this then what will happen to a common man


Feb 3, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

TMC MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha over arrest of MP in chit fund scam


Feb 3, 2017 11:17 am (IST)



Feb 3, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
 

* Congress issues notice in Rajya Sabha over alleged maltreatment of ex-Union Minister E Ahmad

* Unethical approach by government and RML Hospital

* Bouncers were called to keep the family away from E Ahmad

* Bouncers were called to keep the Kin away

* Sonia, Rahul were denied access when they tried to inetervene

* Claims the bouncers were called by the hospital


Feb 3, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

Kerala MPs says Hospital called in bouncers when family and MPs wanted access to Ahamed.  

 


Feb 3, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm over ruckus in the House


Feb 3, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Ruckus in Lok Sabha... 


Feb 3, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Feb 3, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Congress MP's protest over E Ahamed's death

 


Feb 3, 2017 11:04 am (IST)


Lok Sabha proceeding begins.


Feb 3, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

TMC stages protest against the government, in front of the Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex


    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.