Parliament Live: Row Over Ahamed's Death, Oppn Says Kin Insulted

Parliament on Friday reconvened only to be disrupted several times over the controversy following the demise of former MoS external affairs Kerala MP E Ahamed.
The Congress and the Centre indulged in a war of words after it came to light that the family members of the deceased MP weren't allowed access to his body.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest near Gandhi statue on Parliament premises against arrest of two of their colleagues by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.
Lok Sabha MP P V Abdul Wahab to CNN-News18 on Ahamed's death row:
* The superintendent of RML also assured that the best care is being offered to E Ahamed.
* His family was stopped. E Ahamed's daughter is a patholigist, she could have been made a part of the observation team
* Even after police intervention we were not given access to the hospital
Exclusive | We want high level inquiry into #EAhmed death: N.K. Premachandran, Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala tells @maryashakil pic.twitter.com/khLSekveQc— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 3, 2017
Lok Sabha MP NK Premchandran speaks to CNN-News18:
* We went to the hospital and most of the MPs were sure that E Ahamed's death took place when he had collapsed
* The doctors said that E Ahamed is being taken care off
* We saw that E Ahamed's eyes were closed using band aids...why was that done?
* His son and daughter were not given access when they came to the hospital.
* Even Sonia Gandhi was at the hospital for over 2 hours
* What protocol prevents a family from visiting their father?
* We want a high level enquiry event into his death.
* E Ahamed was a senior member of Parliament for 25 years. This is an extraordinary situation
* The govt could have adjourned or postponed the budget presentation by a few hours
* If the fate of a senior minister is like this then what will happen to a common man
We’re protesting agnst vindictive activities of Modiji;They arrested our leader S Bandyopadhyay, bt Modiji can't stop us-Kalyan Banerjee,TMC pic.twitter.com/vKQz2WFSE4— ANI (@ANI_news) February 3, 2017
* Congress issues notice in Rajya Sabha over alleged maltreatment of ex-Union Minister E Ahmad
* Unethical approach by government and RML Hospital
* Bouncers were called to keep the family away from E Ahmad
* Bouncers were called to keep the Kin away
* Sonia, Rahul were denied access when they tried to inetervene
* Claims the bouncers were called by the hospital
Senior leader shouldn't be insulted like this; Let's see if they allow us to raise the matter in the House: Mallikarjun Kharge,Cong #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/8XfBiOnaaz— ANI (@ANI_news) February 3, 2017