Parliament Live: Row Over Ahamed's Death, Oppn Says Kin Insulted

Feb 3, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Lok Sabha MP NK Premchandran speaks to CNN-News18:

* We went to the hospital and most of the MPs were sure that E Ahamed's death took place when he had collapsed

* The doctors said that E Ahamed is being taken care off

* We saw that E Ahamed's eyes were closed using band aids...why was that done?

* His son and daughter were not given access when they came to the hospital.

* Even Sonia Gandhi was at the hospital for over 2 hours

* What protocol prevents a family from visiting their father?

* We want a high level enquiry event into his death.

* E Ahamed was a senior member of Parliament for 25 years. This is an extraordinary situation

* The govt could have adjourned or postponed the budget presentation by a few hours

* If the fate of a senior minister is like this then what will happen to a common man