GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell to V-P Hamid Ansari, MPs Share Anecdotes

News18.com | August 10, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Rajya Sabha is bidding farewell to Vice-President Hamid Ansari, the Chairman of the Upper House.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 10, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Following is today's legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament: 

Lok Sabha:

Calling attention motion on problems due to floods in different parts of the country.

Bill to be introduced: 

The National Sports University Bill.

Bills for consideration and passing: 

The State Banks (Repeal and  Amendment) Bill.

The Requisitioning and Acquisition of  Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.

The Central Road Fund (Amendment)  Bill.

The Public Premises (Eviction of  Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment  Bill.

The Repealing and Amending Bill.

Rajya Sabha: 

Bills for consideration and return: 

The Appropriation (No. 3) Bill.

The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.

Bill for consideration and passing: 

The Companies (Amendment) Bill.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment)  Bill.

The Indian Institutes of Management  Bill.

The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law  (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment  Bill.

The Central Goods and Services Tax  (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill.

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax  (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill.

Aug 10, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

Click to Read | Feeling of Unease Among Muslims, Says Hamid Ansari in Last Interview as V-P

Ansari, whose second five-year term as the Vice-President ends on Thursday, made these remarks in the backdrop of incidents of intolerance and cow vigilantism and comments made by some saffron leaders regarding the minority community.

Aug 10, 2017 11:18 am (IST)


The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad bids farewell to Outgoing Vice-President of India Hamid Ansari.

Aug 10, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids farewell to Hamid Ansari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Vice-President Hamid Ansari calls him a great diplomat and a dedicated leader. Thank him for his service as the Chair of the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thank him on behalf of both the Houses of Parliament. "I thank Vice-President Hamid Ansari for all his guidance and cooperation and wish him all the best for future," says Prime Miister Narendra Modi.

Aug 10, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley bids farewell to Vice-President Hamid Ansari in Rajya Sabha.  "We all will miss you. We will always miss you as the Chair of the House. We wish you good health and good luck for future. I wish him all the best. Hamid Ansari leaves us with great memories," says Jaitley.

Aug 10, 2017 11:02 am (IST)


 

Aug 10, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

According to the bill, surrogacy is a practise where a woman gives birth to a child for an intending couple and agrees to hand over the child to them after birth.
Under this bill, homosexuals, single parents, and live in couples are also not entitled for surrogacy. Also couples who already have children will not be allowed to go for surrogacy, though they would be free to adopt a child under a separate law. The bill allows surrogacy only for legally married couples after five years of marriage and with a doctors certificate stating that they are medically unfit to reproduce. Women within the age group of 23 to 50 years and men between 26 to 55 years will be eligible to opt for surrogacy. To check commercial exploitation and middlemen, the surrogate mother can only be a close relative, like a sister or sister-in-law who is married and has at least one healthy biological child. A woman can be a surrogate only once in her lifetime.

Aug 10, 2017 10:56 am (IST)
Aug 10, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

A parliamentary standing committee on Health will present its report on the surrogacy bill today. The bill was introduced in November last year in the Lok Sabha. In January, the Rajya Sabha Chairman referred the legislation, as introduced in the Lok Sabha, to the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare for examination and a report on it. The legislation proposes to regulate surrogacy in India, prohibit commercial surrogacy and allow ethical surrogacy to needy infertile Indian couples.

  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    622/9
    158.0 overs
    		 183/10
    49.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    353/10
    103.2 overs
    		 175/10
    58.4 overs
    England beat South Africa by 239 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    600/10
    133.1 overs
    		 291/9
    78.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 17 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    SA vs ENG
    335/10
    96.2 overs
    		 205/10
    51.5 overs
    South Africa beat England by 340 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.