Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Welcomes Its New Chairman Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Event Highlights
- Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
- First speech of Naidu as RS Chairman
- Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
- RS Welcomes V-P Naidu
- Azad Welcomes Naidu
- PM welcomes V-P Naidu
- Jaitley to present second volume of Economic Survey
- Bills passed by Rajya Sabha
- Bills Passed by Lok Sabha
- Banking Regulation Bill Passed
- Naidu sworn in as next Vice-President
- Opposition leaders meeting
- RS bade farewell to Hamid Ansari
- Monsoon Session ends Today
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu wrapped up the session by giving a summary of the House proceedings this Monsoon session. 18 plus sittings and functioned more than 78 hours. The Question Hour proceeded on 11 out of 18 scheduled days. 46 questions were orally answered, with 187 supplementaries. There were 77 submissions during zero hour and 87 special mentions.
First Speech of Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha Chairman
CLICK TO READ | How Productive Was Parliament's Monsoon Session? Around 26.4%
Both houses together passed 9 bills out of a total of 34 that were listed.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition welcomes Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu as new Chairman
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "We are proud to have a Chairman from the humble beginings and a rural background and I must salute the strength of democracy and the Constitution that enabled one and all to rise through the ranks and reach here”. He further said, “You have risen not only within your party, but also otherwise. You are now the Vice President of the country and we all look up to you for proper guidance.”
Dy Chairman PJ Kurian said, "My best wishes and greetings to him and we are ready to extend a warm welcome to him as chairman of Rajya Sabha".The deputy chairman also added that Naidu's vast experience as a parliamentarian and parliamentary affairs minister will help him take charge of the new responsibility.
Naidu ji is a farmer's son. He has worked for them. Naidu ji has always talked about the development of rural India: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha. He also said that Venkaih ji is known for his art of alliterations, and his oratory ship.
Pradhanmantri gram sadak yojna ka tohfa agar kisi ne diya hai to vo Venkaiah ji ne diya: PM Modi— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2017
Arun Jaitley to present second volume of Economic Survey
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the second volume of Economic Survey 2016-17 in both houses of the Parliament today. The second volume will be presented by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and his team and will contain updated macroeconomic data.
Bills passed by Rajya Sabha
Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment)Bill, 2017, Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016, Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016, Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017
Bills Passed by Lok Sabha
Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017, Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017, Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017, Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017, Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016, National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017
On Thursday, Parliament passed a bill that will empower the RBI to deal with stressed assets in the banking sector which have soared to Rs 8 lakh crore. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, replaces an ordinance promulgated in May. The Lok Sabha had passed it last week.
Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as Next Vice President today
Vice-President elect M Venkaiah Naidu took oath as the next Vice-President of India at Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. The oath taking ceremony was attended by all Union ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of dignitaries. Following the ceremony, the new vice-president will also take charge as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Sonia to chair opposition leaders' meeting on Friday, Sharad invited
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of leaders of 18 opposition parties to discuss opposition unity and chalk out a strategy against the Modi government. Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, on a Bihar visit, has been invited for the meeting. Sharad Yadav on Thursday declared in Patna that he was still with the Grand Alliance of the RJD and the Congress in Bihar. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to be present. The Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar has also been invited.
Rajya Sabha bade farewell to vice president Hamid Ansari
Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hamid Ansari was on Thursday accorded a warm farewell by leaders from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he had done his best to uphold the Constitution. Ansari served two terms as the Vice President by virtue of which he was the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha as well. Members, while bidding farewell to Ansari, recalled his contribution towards enriching Parliament's functioning. Most of them appreciated his constant endeavour to stick to the rules and not allowing any legislation to be passed during din. M Venkaiah Naidu will take over as the next Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament today.
Both Houses have passed only nine bills out of the 25 bills on range of subjects. The items on the government’s priority list were four bills to replace Ordinances promulgated during the inter-session period. Three of these were related to the Goods and Services Tax regime; one was on the stressed assets of banks.
-
