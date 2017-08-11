Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Welcomes Its New Chairman Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Aug 11, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

​Rajya Sabha bade farewell to vice president Hamid Ansari

Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hamid Ansari was on Thursday accorded a warm farewell by leaders from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he had done his best to uphold the Constitution. Ansari served two terms as the Vice President by virtue of which he was the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha as well. Members, while bidding farewell to Ansari, recalled his contribution towards enriching Parliament's functioning. Most of them appreciated his constant endeavour to stick to the rules and not allowing any legislation to be passed during din. M Venkaiah Naidu will take over as the next Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament today.