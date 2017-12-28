GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Parliament LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad Tables Triple Talaq Bill in LS, Says 'Affected Women Have Rights Too'

December 28, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

LIVE HIGHLIGHTS: The government has tabled the triple talaq bill, which criminalises instant divorce, in the Lok Sabha. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill 2017 makes instant triple talaq a non-bailable warrant with imprisonment of up to three years in jail. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj accused Pakistan of using Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife for propaganda, punching holes in Islamabad’s justification of their treatment. Since Pakistani authorities made the two women remove their bindi and mangal sutra, Jadhav initially thought his mother had been widowed, Swaraj told both Houses of Parliament in separate statements.

Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you LIVE updates:
Dec 28, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

"Congress supports the Supreme Court's judgment. Triple talaq should definitely go but as far as the bill is concerned, it will be scrutinised by the Parliamentary committee. If there are difficulties in the provisions that will be dealt with. Congress is definitely supporting triple talaq bill but the provisions will be scrutinised," says Manish Tiwari to CNN-News18.

Dec 28, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)

Triple talaq bill stands for equality says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha:

Dec 28, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

"Triple Talaq Bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. Muslims were not consulted over the bill," says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha:

Dec 28, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Non-Bailable Offence, 3-Year Jail: What Triple Talaq Bill Proposes

While the government maintains that the bill is meant to ensure "gender justice and gender equality" for married Muslim women, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other minority institutions maintain that it violates minority rights.

Dec 28, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

On Thursday morning, in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, a woman was divorced through instant triple talaq for waking up late in the morning. The husband left his home after divorcing her and is untraceable as of yet.

Dec 28, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

"Today is a historic day. Today, we are creating history and this law is about the pride of women. Even after the Supreme Court has outlawed instant talaq, the practice continues because there is no law against it. The SC has called it unconstitutional and how can then the parliament continue to allow triple talaq? The bill is about a woman's honour, not religion," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Dec 28, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says that the party does not support the triple talaq bill as ruckus breaks out in the Lower House over the bill. Furthermore, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has said that the bill is flawed and has many "internal contradictions".

Dec 28, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

"The triple talaq bill violates the Right to Freedom. Muslims were not consulted for this bill. If passed, it will be injustice to Muslim women. Women abandoned by religion need help. The Bill lacks basic coherence," AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi after the triple talaq bill is tabled in Lok Sabha.

Dec 28, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

Triple Talaq bill has been introduced in Lok Sabha and the Shiv Sena has extended its support.

Dec 28, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Thank God they didn't say that there was a bomb in her (Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife) shoes! If for security reasons she was made to take off her shoes, they should have returned them when she was leaving but no, they had to commit some sort of cruelty," says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha.

Dec 28, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

"The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family began in the absence of the Deputy High Commissioner. If he had seen how clothes of the family members were changed, he would have registered a protest there and then," says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha.

Dec 28, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

There is uproar in Lok Sabha as the opposition wishes to ask questions to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj but the speaker Sumitra Mahajan has shut down the request saying, "There cannot be questions raised on a statement."

Dec 28, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

The Pakistan Foreign Office is set to hold a press conference at 5:30 pm IST. The department will be responding to India's claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was mistreated and that they broke the terms of agreement of the meet. The Pak FO will also clarify its stand on taking away Jadhav's wife's shoes and not returning them. 

Dec 28, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is now reading out her statement about Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in Lok Sabha. This is the same statement that was read by the minister in Rajya Sabha.

Dec 28, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Govt Fears 'Pakistan May Doctor Jadhav's Meeting Video To Prove He is An International Spy'

Sources in the MEA told CNN News18 that when Jadhav met his mother and wife, he "started talking about how he was working as an agent for the RAW and was indeed a spy, but soon the wife broke down.

Dec 28, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

Sources in the MEA told CNN-News18 that when Jadhav met his mother and wife, he “started talking about how he was working as an agent for the RAW and was indeed a spy, but soon the wife broke down. However, the mother was strong and kept questioning her son on whether he was tutored or not. The mother even said that Jadhav was in Iran for business and he should not say that he was a spy.” Now if the sources are to be believed, then such a conversation of the mother may be edited out to show the world that Jadhav confessed his crime before his mother and wife too thereby cementing the fact that he indeed deserved to be an espionage convict. 

Dec 28, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan over its inhumane treatment towards the Jadhav family, says she is committed to freeing Kulbhushan Jadhav:

Dec 28, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

"Jadhav's mother and wife were forced to change clothes by the Pakistani government. They were ill-treated and humiliated," says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj while speaking on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in Pakistan:

Dec 28, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaking on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in Pakistan:

Dec 28, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

After harassing his mother and wife, Pakistan media now claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav "confessed" to being an "Indian spy" during the trio's recent meeting. Pakistan's Geo News claims that the mother immediately chided Jadhav and asked him to speak the truth. The mother and wife, after the meeting, have repeatedly reiterated that the former Navy officer was being forced to toe Pakistan's narrative.

Dec 28, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Leaders of all other parties support Sushma Swaraj's statement and condemn Pakistan, the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife.

Dec 28, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

"Pakistan does not believe in democracy. They do not know how to treat the citizens of another country. The ill-treatment meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife is not only against the family but 130 crore people of India. The Congress condemns the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's family by Pakistan," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Dec 28, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Leader of opposition and Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad begins to speak after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Dec 28, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

"We are seeking to get permanent relief from ICJ. We will place more solid proof in front of them. The ICJ has postponed the death penalty handed out to Kulbhushan Jadhav. We will now go with bigger proof to bring him back. I call upon this Parliament to condemn Pakistan's act and support Jadhav," says Sushma Swaraj.

Dec 28, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

"Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother told me that he was looking very tense and speaking only what was being briefed. It appeared that he was not keeping well. Humanity was missing in the meeting. This was a violation of human rights of Jadhav's family members, an environment of fear was created. We will bring him back," says Sushma Swaraj.

Dec 28, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

"We had an agreement with Pakistan that the media would be kept away from the family but that was not honoured. Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife's shoes were kept by Pakistan claiming that it had some chip or recorder. How can that be possible when she took a flight to Dubai first and then went to Pakistan. If no alarms were raised then, how did the Pakistan government discover something in the shoe? What Pakistan is doing is absurdity," says Sushma Swaraj.

Dec 28, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

"Pakistan used the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family was facilitated for propoganda. I spoke to Jadhav's mother and she told me that Kulbhushan first asked her about his father as he saw that she was not wearing my Mangalsutra or Sindoor. The mother and wife were showcased like widows to Kulbhushan," says Sushma Swaraj.

Dec 28, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is making a statement in Rajya Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. 

Dec 28, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

In Lok Sabha, at speaker Sumitra Mahajan's prodding, Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde said, "I deeply respect the Constitution, Parliament and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it. If anyone was hurt by my statements, I tender an apology"

Dec 28, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has raised apprehensions about the triple talaq bill: 

