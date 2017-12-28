Parliament LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad Tables Triple Talaq Bill in LS, Says 'Affected Women Have Rights Too'

"Congress supports the Supreme Court's judgment. Triple talaq should definitely go but as far as the bill is concerned, it will be scrutinised by the Parliamentary committee. If there are difficulties in the provisions that will be dealt with. Congress is definitely supporting triple talaq bill but the provisions will be scrutinised," says Manish Tiwari to CNN-News18.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you LIVE updates:
Triple talaq bill stands for equality says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha:
#BREAKING -- #TripleTalaqBill stands for equality: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. #ParlWinterSession pic.twitter.com/CimZyDbDXy— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 28, 2017
"Triple Talaq Bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. Muslims were not consulted over the bill," says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha:
#BREAKING -- #TripleTalaqBill bill violates fundamental rights & lacks legal coherence. Also Muslims were not consulted over the bill: Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/nPhFBea1V5— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 28, 2017
CLICK TO READ | Non-Bailable Offence, 3-Year Jail: What Triple Talaq Bill Proposes
While the government maintains that the bill is meant to ensure "gender justice and gender equality" for married Muslim women, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other minority institutions maintain that it violates minority rights.
"Today is a historic day. Today, we are creating history and this law is about the pride of women. Even after the Supreme Court has outlawed instant talaq, the practice continues because there is no law against it. The SC has called it unconstitutional and how can then the parliament continue to allow triple talaq? The bill is about a woman's honour, not religion," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Thank God they didn't say that there was a bomb in her (Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife) shoes! If for security reasons she was made to take off her shoes, they should have returned them when she was leaving but no, they had to commit some sort of cruelty," says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha.
The Pakistan Foreign Office is set to hold a press conference at 5:30 pm IST. The department will be responding to India's claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was mistreated and that they broke the terms of agreement of the meet. The Pak FO will also clarify its stand on taking away Jadhav's wife's shoes and not returning them.
CLICK TO READ | Govt Fears 'Pakistan May Doctor Jadhav's Meeting Video To Prove He is An International Spy'
Sources in the MEA told CNN News18 that when Jadhav met his mother and wife, he "started talking about how he was working as an agent for the RAW and was indeed a spy, but soon the wife broke down.
Sources in the MEA told CNN-News18 that when Jadhav met his mother and wife, he “started talking about how he was working as an agent for the RAW and was indeed a spy, but soon the wife broke down. However, the mother was strong and kept questioning her son on whether he was tutored or not. The mother even said that Jadhav was in Iran for business and he should not say that he was a spy.” Now if the sources are to be believed, then such a conversation of the mother may be edited out to show the world that Jadhav confessed his crime before his mother and wife too thereby cementing the fact that he indeed deserved to be an espionage convict.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan over its inhumane treatment towards the Jadhav family, says she is committed to freeing Kulbhushan Jadhav:
#BREAKING -- Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan over their inhumane treatment towards the Jadhav family, says she is committed to freeing #KulbhushanJadhav from Pakistan. #BringBackJadhav #MakePakPay #ParlWinterSession— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 28, 2017
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/Z5MZADBvFh pic.twitter.com/Z1y6kGt9QZ
"Jadhav's mother and wife were forced to change clothes by the Pakistani government. They were ill-treated and humiliated," says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj while speaking on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in Pakistan:
#BREAKING -- #KulbhushanJadhav's mother and wife were forced to change clothes by the Pakistani govt. They were ill-treated and humiliated. #BringBackJadhav #MakePakPay #ParlWinterSession pic.twitter.com/LoRDmKDVcp— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 28, 2017
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaking on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in Pakistan:
#BREAKING -- EAM Sushma Swaraj speaks on the #KulbhushanJadhav issue in Rajya Sabha. #BringBackJadhav #MakePakPay #ParlWinterSession pic.twitter.com/o6r9EOgSxp— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 28, 2017
After harassing his mother and wife, Pakistan media now claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav "confessed" to being an "Indian spy" during the trio's recent meeting. Pakistan's Geo News claims that the mother immediately chided Jadhav and asked him to speak the truth. The mother and wife, after the meeting, have repeatedly reiterated that the former Navy officer was being forced to toe Pakistan's narrative.
"Pakistan does not believe in democracy. They do not know how to treat the citizens of another country. The ill-treatment meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife is not only against the family but 130 crore people of India. The Congress condemns the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's family by Pakistan," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"We are seeking to get permanent relief from ICJ. We will place more solid proof in front of them. The ICJ has postponed the death penalty handed out to Kulbhushan Jadhav. We will now go with bigger proof to bring him back. I call upon this Parliament to condemn Pakistan's act and support Jadhav," says Sushma Swaraj.
"Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother told me that he was looking very tense and speaking only what was being briefed. It appeared that he was not keeping well. Humanity was missing in the meeting. This was a violation of human rights of Jadhav's family members, an environment of fear was created. We will bring him back," says Sushma Swaraj.
"We had an agreement with Pakistan that the media would be kept away from the family but that was not honoured. Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife's shoes were kept by Pakistan claiming that it had some chip or recorder. How can that be possible when she took a flight to Dubai first and then went to Pakistan. If no alarms were raised then, how did the Pakistan government discover something in the shoe? What Pakistan is doing is absurdity," says Sushma Swaraj.
"Pakistan used the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family was facilitated for propoganda. I spoke to Jadhav's mother and she told me that Kulbhushan first asked her about his father as he saw that she was not wearing my Mangalsutra or Sindoor. The mother and wife were showcased like widows to Kulbhushan," says Sushma Swaraj.
In Lok Sabha, at speaker Sumitra Mahajan's prodding, Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde said, "I deeply respect the Constitution, Parliament and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it. If anyone was hurt by my statements, I tender an apology"
Congress leader Salman Khurshid has raised apprehensions about the triple talaq bill:
I don't think we can support it because they didn't made us understand how this criminality of Triple Talaq will benefit women. If someone is lodged in prison as a punishment for saying Triple Talaq, who will take care of his family: Salman Khurshid, Congress on #TripleTalaqBill pic.twitter.com/C6OgzzGH07— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017
-
26 - 27 Dec, 2017 | Zimbabwe in South Africa SA vs ZIM 309/978.3 overs 68/1030.1 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
-
26 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 131/423.0 overs 99/923.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 66 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India SL vs IND 135/720.0 overs 139/519.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
23 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 325/650.0 overs 121/1028.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
-
22 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India IND vs SL 260/520.0 overs 172/917.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs