Pathankot Attack: Parliamentary Panel For Further Probe into SP Salwinder's Role

Chandigarh: Punjab Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh continues to be a mystery. Even for a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs looking into various aspects of the Pathankot airbase terror attack and follow up action taken by security and investigation agencies.

In its 70 page report submitted to the government on February 8, the Committee has stated that it feels something is seriously wrong with our counterterror establishment. Despite the fencing, floodlighting and patrolling by BSF personnel, Pakistani terrorists managed to sneak into India from across the border.

The Parliamentary Committee has questioned the role of the Punjab Police. It says the role of the police is very questionable and suspicious and even after abduction of a Punjab Police Superintendent, it took a long time to arrive at the conclusion that his abduction was not just a criminal robbery but that it was going to be a serious national security threat.

The Committee stated that it is unable to understand why the terrorists let the SP and his friend go and that this should be thoroughly examined by the NIA.

Pointing a finger towards a narco-syndicate, the Parliamentarians have stated they are of the view that the role of narco syndicate active in border areas of Punjab should also be investigated as the terrorists might have taken help of channels or networks used by smugglers to infiltrate the border and carry out terror attacks.

The Parliamentary Committee has also stated that it is displeased to note that the investigation by the NIA remains incomplete even after a period of one year. "Unless the investigation is completed at an earlier date, it will not be possible to answer the grave questions that were raised following the terrorist attack", it notes.

Jaish-E-Mohammed, a Pakistan based Militant group designated a terrorist organisation by India,

members attacked the Pathankot Airbase on January 1, 2016.