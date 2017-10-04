Pathetic Road Conditions in Bengaluru Claim Lives of Couple

The pathetic road conditions here claimed the lives of a scooter borne couple today, while their granddaughter escaped with minor bruises early on Tuesday on Mysuru Road.Police said Anthony Joseph (55) and his wife Sagai Mary (52) were on their way home on their scooter with their six-year-old granddaughter from St Johns Hospital, where they had taken her as she was running a fever.On the Mysuru Road flyover, Joseph applied sudden brakes on seeing a huge pothole and lost control of his two wheeler.A speeding bus of Tamil Nadu road transport corporation coming from behind hit their vehicle, killing them on the spot.Their granddaughter escaped with minor injuries. After the accident the driver fled the spot, said police. They seized the bus and launched a manhunt for the driver.The incident drew sharp criticism from the public as well as the opposition BJP for the pathetic condition of roads.BJP leader N R Ramesh alleged that there was a large-scale 'road repair scam' in the Congress ruled Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).