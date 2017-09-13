Patidar Agitators Torch Two Buses in Surat, Police Lathicharge Mob

The Patidar agitation turned violent on Tuesday evening when some unidentified protesters burnt two buses in the Patidar-dominated Kapodra area of Surat.The incident took place on Tuesday after the city police detained a group of people, allegedly associated with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel’s organization. The group was trying to stage a protest at Saurashtra Bhavan against BJP leader Rutvij Patel's programme, said police.The protesters were also pelting stones at the police, said Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma."Some persons created a ruckus at the venue and also threw stones at police. They even torched two buses at Hirabaug circle. Luckily, no one was injured. The situation is now under control in Kapodra area as well as rest of the city," he said.To bring the situation under control, police resorted to lathicharge and also detained around 10 persons, said a control room official."The ruckus was created by 6 to 7 persons, otherwise, the entire Patel community is with us," said Rutvij Patel, president of state BJP's youth wing.In a late night statement, Hardik Patel claimed that his organisation had asked the police not to allow any programme in the Patidar-dominated areas of the city.He also claimed that the protest was peaceful but the police started beating up the protesters for no reason.