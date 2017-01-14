Patna: Boat Capsizes in Ganga with 40 Onboard, Eight Dead

Patna: At least eight people are presumed dead and 4-5 people are missing after a boat carrying 40 people capsized near the banks of Ganga in Patna on Saturday, Police said.

The boat was returning from a kite flying festival that was organised in an island in the middle of the river as part of Makar Sankranti celebration, officials added.

Most of the passengers were able to swim to safety. However, four to five people are still missing.

A boat carrying 40 people capsizes in river Ganga in Patna (Bihar). Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/HfyKQ6jiUm — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

According to sources, it was a small boat which was overloaded with people.

The boat was about to reach the bank when it capsized.

Rescue operations are on to trace the missing passengers.