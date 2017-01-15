Patna Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Likely to Increase; Search Operation Continues

Patna: The rescue operation in the Patna boat tragedy – which killed at least 21 people and left many missing - resumed on Sunday.

"The operation was halted last night due to poor visibility but it was resumed in the morning. The death toll might increase," DIG Shaleen told CNN-News 18.

"It is a very sad incident and we are working effectively to bring the situation under control," he added.

DG NDRF, RK Pachnanda, said, "21 bodies have been recovered so far, search and rescue operations underway. Three NDRF teams are at the spot."

21 bodies have been recovered so far, search and rescue ops underway. 3 NDRF teams are at the spot: RK Pachnanda, DG NDRF #BiharBoatTragedy pic.twitter.com/oRyMSToUoQ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

The incident took place around 6pm, when the boat was returning from a kite flying festival that was organised in an island in the middle of the river (near Sambalpur diara) as part of Makar Sankranti celebration.

Multiple rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF, and police officials cordoned off the area and the divers have been pressed in to action to fish out more bodies. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boat appeared was over crowded.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief and asked the officials to fasten the rescue operations. He has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each person who have lost their live in the incident.

The incident happened due to poor management by the state government, said Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Bihar Boat Tragedy.

Around 50 people were said to be onboard the ill fated boat.