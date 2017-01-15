Patna Boat Tragedy: PM Announces Ex Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Patna boat tragedy from the PM National Relief Fund.
Those seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said.
PM has approved ex-gratia from PMNRF, of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those deceased in the unfortunate boat tragedy in Bihar.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017
PM has approved Rs. 50,000 for those seriously injured in the boat tragedy in Bihar.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017
Last night, while condoling loss of lives, the PM has postponed his programme scheduled for today in Patna.
"PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted last night.
In the wake of the tragedy, a programme to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which he was to address today via video conferencing was also postponed, the PMO said.
At least 20 people, including some minors, drowned when a boat capsized on the Ganga in Patna, because of overloading.
