Patna High Court Upholds Life Sentence to RJD Leader Shahabuddin

The Patna High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s decision to award life sentence to former RJD MLA Mohammad Shahabuddin and three others in a double murder case.A three judge bench of the high court rejected the petition challenging the lower court’s verdict filed by the Bihar strongman.Shahabuddin was found guilty of killing brothers Satish and Girish by pouring acid on them in 2004. His henchmen kidnapped three sons of Chandrashekhar Prasad alias Chanda Babu on the night of Aug 16, 2004. All three were tied with a rope but Rajeev Roshan managed to escape.Chanda Babu’s youngest son and the lone witness of the horrific crime Roshan was also murdered in 2014.Chanda Babu fought the lonely battle against Shahubuddin, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail. The special court, in its pronounced on Decemeber 11, 2015, held Shahabuddin, Rajkumar Sah, Sheikh Aslam and Arif Hussain guilty. They were charged under sections 302 (murder), 364A (kidnapping for ransom, etc), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.The victims' mother Kalawati Devi had lodged an FIR charging Shahabuddin's three henchmen with the murder of her sons.