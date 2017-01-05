Prakash Parv: PM Modi, Nitish Praise Each Other at Patna Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the perfect arrangement at the function to mark Prakash Parv, the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

"I thank Nitish Kumar and the state administration for the perfect arrangement of Prakash utsav," Modi said while addressing the gathering of top leaders from state and Centre.

Modi who shared the dias with Nitish Kumar also hailed the Bihar CM for going ahead with the prohibition in spite of opposition from all quarters and termed it a courageous move.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had hailed Modi for successfully implementing the liquor ban in Gujarat for 12 years when he served as the chief minister of the state.

This is the first time the two have come together after the bitterly contested Bihar assembly election where an alliance between Kumar and RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav trounced the BJP.