Prakash Parv: PM Modi, Nitish Praise Each Other at Patna Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the perfect arrangement at the function to mark Prakash Parv, the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.
"I thank Nitish Kumar and the state administration for the perfect arrangement of Prakash utsav," Modi said while addressing the gathering of top leaders from state and Centre.
Modi who shared the dias with Nitish Kumar also hailed the Bihar CM for going ahead with the prohibition in spite of opposition from all quarters and termed it a courageous move.
Earlier, Nitish Kumar had hailed Modi for successfully implementing the liquor ban in Gujarat for 12 years when he served as the chief minister of the state.
This is the first time the two have come together after the bitterly contested Bihar assembly election where an alliance between Kumar and RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav trounced the BJP.
Jan 5, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)
PM Modi concludes his speech saying, “Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal”.
Jan 5, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)
I am once again very lucky to be a part of this occasion: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)
The government has made a committee to celebrate Prakash Parv across the country and beyond: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)
We remember the greats who belong to Bihar. People from Bihar have distinguished themselves and served the nation: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)
Bihar will play a major role in the development of the nation: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)
It can save coming generations and act as inspiration to other states: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)
This is not just Nitish Kumar’s work or the work of a political party. This is the duty of every person and Bihar can benefit from it: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)
Want to congratulate Nitish Kumar for his strong move on prohibition despite objections from all quarters. It is a courageous step: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)
Guru Gobind Singh ji did not believe in any form of social discrimination and he treated everyone equally: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)
In addition to his valour, there are other aspects about Guru Gobind Singh ji's personality that are admirable: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)
Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an epitome of sacrifice, he did so much for humanity. The world must know he has inspired so many people: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
Guru Gobind Singh ji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)
Was told Nitishji personally looked into all the arragements: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)
I thank Nitish Kumar and the state administration for the perfect arrangement of Prakash utsav: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)
The world should know how Guru Gobind Singh ji has inspired so many people: PM Modi
Jan 5, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi speaking at Patna's Gandhi Maidan
Jan 5, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
Prohibition in Bihar is a tribute to Guru Gobind Singh ji and Mahatma Gandhi: Nitish Kumar
Jan 5, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanks all the gurdwara’s in the state for the extensive ‘Langars’ in which lakhs of people are fed everyday
Jan 5, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)
The government will develop Guru Circuit in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Jan 5, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)
Before Bihar, the Gujarat government implemented liquor ban. The Prime Minister before taking the post was Chief Minister of Gujarat and he implemented it. The ban is still going strong. Bihar will also set an example for the nation: Nitish Kumar
Jan 5, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)
Bihar is the land of origin of many religions including the birthland of Guru Gobind Singh Ji: Nitish Kumar
Jan 5, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing the gathering
Jan 5, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Patna
Jan 5, 2017 11:41 am (IST)