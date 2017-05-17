Patriotism Trumps Nationalism. Killing Won't Fuel Love for Country: AMU's Shah

New Delhi: As the nationalism debate rages in campuses across India, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah, the outgoing vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has said that focus should instead be on patriotism.

“In my report on the National Education Policy (submitted to the government), I said that instead of nationalism, the focus should be on patriotism, which is love for the country. And love for the country can be inspired if people get a fair deal. If you burn their house or kill their relatives, there will be no feeling for the country,” said Shah, whose tenure ended on Tuesday.

He has been succeeded by Professor Tariq Mansoor, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

Shah witnessed an eventful tenure as the vice-chancellor, including a war of words with then HRD minister Smriti Irani who wanted off-campus centres to be shut down.

"That chapter is closed... Smriti Irani was misguided by some insiders of the university about the off-campus centers. I pointed out that they are legal. She believed that person because he was an ex-MP and alumnus," Shah said.

His equation with Prakash Javadekar, who replaced Irani, has been much better. “He has accepted our point of view. I have met him and he has been very civil and nice to me. Towards the end, Irani also agreed our view on the off campus centers.”

Shah, who has also served as the vice-chief of the Indian Army, listed indiscipline by few teachers and the Students Union as the main challenge of his tenure. “Once they assume office, the students think they have become Lordships and forget that they are students. I expelled some office bearers for the same.”

Shah said the infrastructure development and the fact that not a “single day of academic was lost” as the major achievement of his tenure. “As far as academic achievements are concerned, in 2015 we had climbed up and in 2016 we took a slump because of the incident of arson in April. (The proctor building was torched). That damaged the reputation of the university.”

“This year we have climbed back. Law, medical and engineering have been ranked well. I am certain this year too we will be ranked in top five,” Shah said.

Stressing on the importance of the institution’s minority status, Shah said, “It will help because of poor schooling among Muslims. They cannot get admission in higher education as a result. Minority status will ensure affirmative action in education for them and the standard for Muslims will rise…. The need is for secular, modern schools to end the problems ghettoised education, which is harmful.”

After demitting office, Shah said he plans to spend his time playing golf, writing a book and spending time with his family. Sources had indicated that Shah may be in the running for the upcoming vice-presidential elections.