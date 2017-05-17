DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Patriotism Trumps Nationalism. Killing Won't Fuel Love for Country: AMU's Shah
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah. (FILE PHOTO: MANOJ ALIGADI)
New Delhi: As the nationalism debate rages in campuses across India, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah, the outgoing vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has said that focus should instead be on patriotism.
He has been succeeded by Professor Tariq Mansoor, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.
Shah witnessed an eventful tenure as the vice-chancellor, including a war of words with then HRD minister Smriti Irani who wanted off-campus centres to be shut down.
His equation with Prakash Javadekar, who replaced Irani, has been much better. “He has accepted our point of view. I have met him and he has been very civil and nice to me. Towards the end, Irani also agreed our view on the off campus centers.”
Shah, who has also served as the vice-chief of the Indian Army, listed indiscipline by few teachers and the Students Union as the main challenge of his tenure. “Once they assume office, the students think they have become Lordships and forget that they are students. I expelled some office bearers for the same.”
“This year we have climbed back. Law, medical and engineering have been ranked well. I am certain this year too we will be ranked in top five,” Shah said.
Stressing on the importance of the institution’s minority status, Shah said, “It will help because of poor schooling among Muslims. They cannot get admission in higher education as a result. Minority status will ensure affirmative action in education for them and the standard for Muslims will rise…. The need is for secular, modern schools to end the problems ghettoised education, which is harmful.”
After demitting office, Shah said he plans to spend his time playing golf, writing a book and spending time with his family. Sources had indicated that Shah may be in the running for the upcoming vice-presidential elections.
