PDP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir
Representative image (PTI)
Srinagar: A group of militants on Saturday shot dead a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmir, officials said here.
Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag district, a police official said. Parray, a government contractor, died on the spot.
