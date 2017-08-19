GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PDP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir

Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2017, 5:49 PM IST
Representative image (PTI)
Srinagar: A group of militants on Saturday shot dead a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmir, officials said here.

Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anatnag district, a police official said. Parray, a government contractor, died on the spot.
