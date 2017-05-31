Peacock National Bird as it is Celibate: Judge Who Wants Cow as National Animal

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court judge, who asked for the cow to be declared a national animal, has raised a few eyebrows by saying the peacock is the national bird because it is "celibate".

Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 shortly after his verdict said: “Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a female peacock. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head.”

The judge was drawing an analogy to argue that both the cow and the peacock are pious beings.

Earlier in the day, Justice Sharma had suggested in court that the cow should be declared the national animal of India and also called for life imprisonment for people killing cows.

Sharma explained his verdict and said that just like how Nepal has declared cow as the national animal, India should follow suit as it is “only a call of the soul” and has nothing to do with secularism.

Justice Sharma, who is set to retire soon, also said that cow should be given the status of a legal entity like that of River Ganga and Yamuna, as accorded by the Uttarakhand High Court.

“Cow is the basis if the spirituality of all the Hindus and keeping this belief in mind, such direction were issued. Even Nepal had declared cow as the national animal. Uttarakhand HC has recently said that River Ganga and Yamuna should be declared as legal person. Similarly, cows should be given that status,” said Justice Sharma.

Justice Sharma further said that in his 140-page verdict, he has quoted all the Vedas — Rigveda, Atharvaveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda — as well as Mahabharata and Ramayana, to show the significance of the cow.

"I have cited all these holy books to show how important cow is in our ancient literature. I have even quoted the Geeta. This verdict is a call of the soul and even though it is not binding on all the other states except Rajasthan, I hope other states follow this verdict," said Justice Sharma.

“There is no substitute for cow milk. We live on it. A cow is useful even after the death. We need its urine for medicinal purposes. Its bones are useful even for tantric purposes. These suggestions that I have made are from my soul,” said Justice Sharma who has also directed the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau to submit a report within three months, highlighting the status of the cows in the Hingonia Gaushalas and the status of the money being spent on the cows.

The judge has even designated a permanent status for the High Court secretary so that he along with a four-member panel can supervise and ensure that this verdict is implemented in the state.