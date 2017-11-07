People Like Bhansali Deserve to be Beaten Up With Shoes, Says BJP MP On 'Padmavati' Row

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ujjain, Chintamani Malviya, urged his supporters to boycott Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ and said that people like Bhansali deserve to be beaten up with shoes.BJP lawmaker Malviya posted a lengthy message on his Facebook profile asking people to boycott the upcoming movie. He alleged that the film has ‘factually incorrect’ depictions of history.“I oppose the movie and also urge my supporters to boycott it,” Malviya wrote in his FB post.Earlier, Rajput fringe outfit Karni Sena, being upset over an alleged ‘wrongful depiction’ of Rajput queen Padmavati, had assaulted Bhansali on his film set.According to the senior BJP leader, every India woman takes pride in Padmavati’s life and considers her as a role model. “Tampering with history for the sake of money is shameful and disgraceful,” Malviya said.“Filmmakers, whose wives change husbands everyday can’t understand the dignity of ‘Jauhar’, an act of self-immolation that Rani Padmavati performed to save herself from Alauddin Khilji,” alleged the politician.Earlier in the evening, Malviya told the media that people like Bhansali don’t understand peaceful objections and compel others to resort to violence. He further alleged that Bhansali has made the film based on the stories fabricated by some poets who were part of Alauddin Khilji’s court.