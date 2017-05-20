New Delhi: "You must have thought of me as a 6-feet tall, Ravana-like figure... But you see, I'm nothing like that," said SRP Kalluri on a bright Saturday morning at one of India's premier institutes for mass communication and journalism, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi.

The controversial former inspector general of Maoist-hit Bastar range in Chhattisgarh was speaking at the Vartaman Pariprekshya me Rashtriya Patrakarita (Mainstream Journalism in Contemporary India) session organised at IIMC.

Kalluri, who was ushered into the campus amid chants of Vande Mataram and simultaneous booing by some students allegedly from Jawahar Lal Nehru University, said he always worked for the betterment of people in India's dreaded Red Corridor and that his negative image was 'manufactured by a section of society.'

"My work, while I was there, involved military operation, providing security cover during development work, empowerment projects, awareness programme and aiding rehabilitation after surrender. One has to be on the ground to understand Bastar; you can't sit in Delhi, Raipur and work for the people in Bastar," he said, adding that he had the support of 40 lakh people in the Maoist-area.

"The Left wing movement is a geographical accident that percolated from Andhra Pradesh. The adivasis in Bastar are peace-loving people who just love their culture and celebrate Dussehra for 90 days. Maoists say that hunger gives rise to revolution. But, the adivasis are never hungry. How can they go on rebellion?" said the former IG.

Kalluri was also quick to condemn the social activists working in the area. "They are a bunch of criminals who don't want to see India develop. Social activism has become a business," he added.

He said the need of the hour was to provide the people of Bastar a viable alternative to get them in tandem with the mainstream way of survival.

"They are peace-loving people. They derive happiness from limited resources. They don't even know Maoism, and they have never chosen to side with them," he said, adding that his transfer didn't change his stand on the issue.

"A transfer does not mean there will be a change in resolve. I have always said that Bastar needs to be given a solid alternative to survival and still believe so," he said.

College swings right?

Kalluri's presence on campus for a session conducted to 'brainstorm on nationalistic journalism' was met with sharp criticism from many students, on and off campus.

Last week, an IIMC student had reportedly voiced his concern to the institute's director, KG Suresh, in a letter that stated why the college was bringing together a panel consisting of right-wing ideologists and conducting a yagna-cum-yoga session before the event.

The concern, however, was quashed by Suresh, who not only went ahead with the planned session but also conducted a yagna on campus (a first of its kind) before the panelists spoke.

"The yagna will help people think clearly. You're saying secularism is in danger in India? I only believe in vasudeva kutumbakam. This country has given refuge to Parsis, gave land for mosques and churches to be built," said Suresh at the session.

The session had a troubled start with students protesting outside campus, slamming the authorities for 'selling the college for a day' and questioning the 'ethics of journalism that were being spoken of at the event'.

"There is much hullaballoo around Kalluri's presence on campus. Why don't you raise the same question when Hurriyat leaders are called? Journalists should be like Narada Muni and must listen to all asuras and devtas and eventually work for lok kalyan," said the IIMC director.

The other topics of discussion at the session included those on deprived sections of the society, rewriting history, the Kashmir turmoil, among others. The other people present at the session included Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor Delhi Technological University; Ashok Bhagat (director Vikas Bharti), Ashish Gautam, founder of Divyan Prema Seva Mission.