Periyar University UG, PG, M.Phil Supplementary Exam Results 2017 Declared on periyaruniversity.ac.in
Periyar University will issue the fresh mark sheets for all the students who had appeared in the supplementary exams and pass certificates would be available for those who clear the supply exams.
The Periyar University has declared the results of UG, PG and M.Phil Supplementary Exams 2017 on its official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in. The regular examinations for the Under Graduate (UG) , Post Graduate (PG) and M.Phil were held in April this year and the results for the same were released in June. The supplementary examinations for all the above programmes were conducted in the month of July 2017.
The results today come as a relief to students who can save one year and pursue further education without any backlogs. The students who had appeared for the supplementary exams last month can check their results by following the instructions given below:
How to check Periyar University UG, PG, M.Phil Supplementary Exam Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ tab at the left side of screen under ‘Links’
Step 3: Search for the ‘UG / PG / M.Phil Results’
Step 4: Enter your Register Number and Date of Birth and click on Show Result
Step 5: Your result will appear
Step 6: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further reference.
The Periyar University was established on 17th September 1997 at Salem, Tamil Nadu. A total of 86 colleges from four districts of Tamil Nadu are affiliated to the university which include five autonomous colleges, 45 colleges with research departments and 65 colleges with PG departments.
More than 1,35,000 students are studying in the affiliated colleges across the state. Periyar University has 24 teaching and research departments in eight schools.
