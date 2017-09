Periyar University UICP Results 2017 Declared on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University UCIP Results 2017 have been declared by the Periyar University, Tamil Nadu, on its official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in . The University had conducted the ‘University Industry Collaborative Programme’ (UICP) exams in the month of June 2017 for various Diploma, Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in its 7 UCIP centers across the state of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below to check their result.Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in Step 2: Click on JUNE 2017 UICP EXAMINATIONS RESULT notification on the homepageStep 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on Get MarksStep 4: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further referenceDirect Link: http://14.139.186.85/UICP_RESULT_JUNE_2017/ The Periyar University offers the following courses under its UCIP scheme:1. B.Sc. (Optometry)2. Diploma in Optometry3. Diploma Course in Food Production4. Diploma Course in Food and Beverage Service5. Diploma Course in Housekeeping6. B.Sc. (Hotel Catering and Hotel Management)7. Diploma Course in Yoga for Human Excellence8. Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology9. M.B.A10. M.B.A (Hotel and Tourism Management)11. M.B.A (International Management)12. B.Sc (Visual Communication)13. Diploma in Visual CommunicationThe seven centers of Periyar University that facilitate the above mentioned Industry Collaborative Programmes are located at Salem, Chennai, Coimbatore and Chidambaram.Established in 1997, Periyar University is head quartered at Salem, Tamil Nadu. The University has 86 colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu out of which there are five Autonomous Colleges, 45 colleges with Research Departments and 65 colleges with PG Departments. Periyar University also has 24 teaching and research departments in eight schools in the state.