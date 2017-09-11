Periyar University UICP Results 2017 Declared on periyaruniversity.ac.in
Periyar University had conducted the ‘University Industry Collaborative Programme’ (UICP) exams in the month of June 2017 for various Diploma, Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in its 7 UCIP centers across the state of Tamil Nadu.
Periyar University UCIP Results 2017 have been declared by the Periyar University, Tamil Nadu, on its official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in. The University had conducted the ‘University Industry Collaborative Programme’ (UICP) exams in the month of June 2017 for various Diploma, Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in its 7 UCIP centers across the state of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below to check their result.
How to Check Periyar University UCIP Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on JUNE 2017 UICP EXAMINATIONS RESULT notification on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on Get Marks
Step 4: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further reference
Direct Link: http://14.139.186.85/UICP_RESULT_JUNE_2017/
The Periyar University offers the following courses under its UCIP scheme:
1. B.Sc. (Optometry)
2. Diploma in Optometry
3. Diploma Course in Food Production
4. Diploma Course in Food and Beverage Service
5. Diploma Course in Housekeeping
6. B.Sc. (Hotel Catering and Hotel Management)
7. Diploma Course in Yoga for Human Excellence
8. Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology
9. M.B.A
10. M.B.A (Hotel and Tourism Management)
11. M.B.A (International Management)
12. B.Sc (Visual Communication)
13. Diploma in Visual Communication
The seven centers of Periyar University that facilitate the above mentioned Industry Collaborative Programmes are located at Salem, Chennai, Coimbatore and Chidambaram.
Established in 1997, Periyar University is head quartered at Salem, Tamil Nadu. The University has 86 colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu out of which there are five Autonomous Colleges, 45 colleges with Research Departments and 65 colleges with PG Departments. Periyar University also has 24 teaching and research departments in eight schools in the state.
