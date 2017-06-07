Petrol Bomb Hurled at BJP Office in Thiruvananthapuram, no Casualties

Thiruvananthapuram: A petrol bomb was thrown at the BJP district committee office here late on Wednesday.

Police said that that no one was injured in the blast which caused minor damages to the building.

In repose to the attack, the BJP has called for a hartal in the district. The party has alleged that the ruling CPM was behind the attack, in retaliation to the attack on the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury by right-wing activists.

The attack happened around 9.15 PM but no one saw the assailants. A few chairs that were laid on the portico of the office were damaged by the bomb.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

Earlier, when the CPM took out a protest march, their activists allegedly vandalized flag posts of BJP. BJP flags were reportedly vandalised at Aruvikkara, Kallara and Parassala in the district. Following this, the district collector ordered the police to remove all flagpoles erected on public places, irrespective of the political party, to prevent any law and order problems.