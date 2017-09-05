PIL in Supreme Court Demanding Judicial Probe Into NEET Girl's Suicide

A PIL has been submitted in the Supreme Court asking for a judicial inquiry into the suicide of S Anitha, the Dalit girl who fought NEET in the apex court.S Anitha, the 17-year-old Dalit girl who was the face of the fight against NEET, took her life on Friday just over a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.The PIL has been filed by lawyer GS Mani. The plea also wants Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha’s death don’t disrupt normal life.Protests were held across Chennai on Saturday by many groups, including the CPI(M) and its student wing SFI, a day after the suicide of 17-year-old S Anitha who led the battle against NEET in the Supreme Court.More than 200 CPI(M) workers blocked a portion of Chennai's Mount Road for half-an-hour. They were later detained by the police. The VCK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and other fringe groups also paid tributes to Anitha and staged demonstrations demanding the scrapping of the common medical college entrance test NEET.The protestors blamed both the state and the central government for Anitha's death. "There is no system in place. If the state government does not act, then we will continue to protest as there are many more Anithas whose lives have been shattered," said a protester.Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have expressed grief over the incident. "We must protest for Anitha’s justice without considering caste, creed or even state borders. The girl had many dreams but now she has been killed and buried. Those who claimed that good news was coming soon have disappeared, so has the girl. Politicians should forget party rivalries and rise against this,” said Kamal Haasan.