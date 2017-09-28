Piyush Goyal's Gift to Hometown: 100 New Services to be Added to Mumbai Suburban Rail

: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who took charge three weeks ago, has given a gift to his hometown of Mumbai.The Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced that 100 new services would be added to the Mumbai Suburban Rail, which serves over 77 lakh passengers on a daily basis. Of the 100 new services, 32 services will be introduced on Western Railway and 68 on the Central Railway.On Western Railway, 17 services will be introduced in the "up" direction and 15 in the "down" direction on October 1. Western Railway presently runs 1,323 sub-urban services. After addition of these services, the total sub-urban services on Western Railway will reach upto 1,355.From October 2, 14 suburban services each will be introduced on the Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line. From November 1, 16 surburban train services will be launched on the main line and 24 suburban services will be launched from January 31, 2018, on the Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line. Central Railways runs a total of 1,660 suburban services in Mumbai. After the addition of new services, this number will go up to 1,728.