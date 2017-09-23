Plea in HC for Setting up Judicial Panel to Probe Jayalalithaa Death

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for setting up an inquiry commission, headed by a retired high court judge, to find out the "truth" behind the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year.The petitioner also sought an interim injunction restraining the state ministers from issuing any statements pertaining to the death.The petitioner, Muruganandham of Thiruvarur district, who claims to be a loyal AIADMK worker, submitted that he filed the plea acceding to requests by other AIADMK workers for setting up of a judicial inquiry commission to find the cause and truth behind the sudden demise of the former chief minister.Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced a probe by a retired high court judge into the death last month, conceding a key demand of the O Panneerselvam camp for the merger with his faction.The Panneerselvam camp had raised suspicions over the death.But till this day no such commission has been formed, the petitioner submitted.He further submitted that when the governments motive is to find out the truth, attributing motives to some party leaders by the ministers themselves "will amount to interfering in the functions of the proposed commission."