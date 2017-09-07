Plea in SC Demanding Immediate Expulsion of Rohingyas in National Interest

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, stating that "accommodating Rohingyas in India is equivalent to inviting wretchedness, turbulence and disturbance on Indian soil”.Chennai-based group 'Indic Collective' sought to intervene and argue the matter pending before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.On Monday, the Court held a PIL hearing filed by Rohingya refugees, who wanted their expulsion to be stopped. The bench has scheduled the next hearing on September 11 when Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to get instructions from the Central government on refugee deportation.Citing the pending matter that is being argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan, Indic Collective has pleaded for a permission to intervene in the case and highlight the perils of allowing Rohingyas to stay in India.Filed through advocate Suvidutt MS, the plea said that Rohingyas are a face of "Islamic terror", and after they were denied citizenship by Myanmar under the 1982 Burmese Act, they migrated illegally to Bangladesh and India.“Around 40,000 Rohingyas residing in India as illegal immigrants pose a serious threat not only to the national security but also to peacefully living Indian citizens,” the application said."There is a clear and present social, economic and security threat. If India does not set down the rules of the game right now, it will be difficult to argue against and stop Rohingyas' influx into India at later point of time," said the plea, which will be argued by advocate Sai Deepak.Acknowledging this as a "humanitarian disaster", Indic Collective contended that such issues will have to be solved primarily by the home country or by exerting international pressure but "India cannot solve this crisis by importing and welcoming it”.The application added: "Thousands of Rohingya refugees, most of them settled in Jammu and Kashmir, where already Islamist separatism is raging, are a people ripe for terror hiring and indoctrination."Indic Collective claimed Rohingya community is volatile and that it may act as a catalyst to the smouldering separatist fire."In this background, it is not just wise but urgent for India to deport these 40,000 and more Rohingya Muslim refugees from the Indian Territory," said the plea.It further contended that Rohingyas cannot take shelter under Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Indian Constitution to settle as residents and that the Union Government has unrestrictive power to expel or deport Rohingyas from India under law.