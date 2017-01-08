Pledging Not to be 'Cowed Down by Threats', TMC to Hold Protest Rally in Bhubaneswar

Kolkata: With two of its MPs, Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandopadhyay, arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, shifted to Bhubaneswar, the Trinamool Congress has decided to hold a protest rally in the Odisha capital on Monday.

"We cannot be cowed down by threats and vendetta politics.

The Centre is pursuing vendetta politics against the state government and TMC leaders. But our party will not bow its head irrespective of attacks on our party," party secretary general Partha Chatterjee told reporters before leaving for Bhubaneswar to meet Sudip Bandopadhyay.

To show solidarity with Bandyopadhyay, top TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee, general secretary Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Manish Gupta today went to Bhubaneswar to meet the leader.

"Tomorrow we will take out a protest rally at Bhubaneswar railway station. We want to expose the BJP before people of this country. We want to tell people that here is a fascist party like BJP, which can stoop so low to pursue its agenda of vendetta politics," Chatterjee said.

Stung by Bandyopadhyay's arrest, a furious Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using central agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax department against his political rivals who were raising their voice against demonetisation.