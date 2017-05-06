DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
PM Modi Addresses Indian Heads of Mission on Key Foreign Policy Issues
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (CNN-News18 TV grab)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an Indian heads of mission meet, which is brainstorming key foreign policy issues and challenges including India's engagement with major powers as well as strain in ties with Pakistan and China.
"PM @narendramodi addresses 8th HOM Conference at New Delhi," External Affairs MInistry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with pictures of the PM addressing the meet being attended by around 120 envoys posted worldwide.
The four-day conference, which began on Friday, was formally inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday.
The conclave is also expected to discuss major developments globally and how India should mould its policy to deal with them.
Envoys have made presentations on the state of India's bilateral relationship with the countries they are posted to.
India's relationship with the Trump administration and ties with Russia are also likely to figure in the conclave.
The annual meet is taking place at a time when Indo-Pak ties have nosedived following the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan military in Jammu and Kashmir and the issue is likely to figure during the discussions.
India's ties with the resource-rich African continent as well as with the Gulf countries and the situation in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed during the meet.
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Pens Down An Emotional Note Post Nirbhaya Gang Rape Verdict
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- Azlan Shah 2017: India Clinch Bronze Medal, Thrash New Zealand 4-0
- MS Dhoni Has a Ball Playing on the Airport Floor With Tahir's Son