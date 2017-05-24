X
PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Rs 2 Lakh For Uttarakhand Victims
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced ex gratia of Rs two lakh for the next of kin of each of those killed in a bus accident in Uttarakhand.
"My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet.
He also announced Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for those seriously injured.
At least 24 persons were killed and eight others injured when the bus carrying pilgrims from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, plunged into a deep gorge late on Tuesday.
The accident took place near Nalupani when they were returning from the Gangotri shrine.
First Published: May 24, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
