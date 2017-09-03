GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in China to Attend BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the three-day BRICS event. Modi-Xi meeting will be keenly watched after the resolution of the Doklam border row, which pitted the armies of the two countries against each other for over two months.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2017, 6:16 PM IST

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at China's Xiamen on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. He is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the three-day event.

Their meeting will be keenly watched after the resolution of the Doklam border row, which pitted the armies of the two countries against each other for over two months.

This will be the second bilateral meeting between the two leaders this year. The last one took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.




They met informally at the G20 Summit in Germany in July amid the Doklam crisis.

Besides, Modi is expected to meet Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Michael Temer of Brazil. Also attending the event will be South African President Jacob Zuma.

The Indian leader will address the BRICS leaders' dialogue with 'BRICS Business Council' meeting.

He will take part in an event of the 'Emerging Markets and Developing Countries' Dialogue' on Tuesday morning.

After the BRICS Summit, Modi will travel to Myanmar.

