Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Haryana and said violence in the name of faith won’t be tolerated.“I had said it from the Red Fort (in Independence Day speech) that in the name of faith, violence will not be tolerated. Whether the faith is religious, political or in favour of an individual or a tradition, nobody has the right to take the law into their hands in the name of faith,” he said.Thirty-six people were killed and 250 injured in Haryana on Friday, in violence that broke out after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in a 2002 rape case.A CBI Judge is slated to pronounce the sentence for the Dera chief on Monday.The violence in a BJP-ruled state comes just weeks after the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day speech had said, “Violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated in this country.” He also described communalism and casteism as ‘poisons’ for the country.Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday reiterated his earlier stand. He said every citizen must follow the law of the land. He asserted that the Constitution provides scope for redressal of all kinds of grievances.“At a time, when the country is in the mode of celebrating festivals, news of violence from any part is naturally a matter of concern,” he said.The Prime Minister also said, non-violence has been the foundation of the country for ages. “This is a country of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. This is a country of Sardar Patel, who devoted his life for the unity," he said.