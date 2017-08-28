PM Modi Congratulates Manohar Parrikar, Vishwajeet Rane on Poll Victory
Manohar Parrikar, the former Defence Minister, won by 4803 votes, defeating his rival from Congress Girish Chodankar.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on winning the Panaji Assembly bypoll, which he described as "impressive".
The prime minister also congratulated BJP's Vishwajit Rane on his electoral victory in Valpoi constituency.
"Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support," Modi tweeted.
Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress.
Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017
