GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

PM Modi Congratulates Manohar Parrikar, Vishwajeet Rane on Poll Victory

Manohar Parrikar, the former Defence Minister, won by 4803 votes, defeating his rival from Congress Girish Chodankar.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2017, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Congratulates Manohar Parrikar, Vishwajeet Rane on Poll Victory
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on winning the Panaji Assembly bypoll, which he described as "impressive".

Parrikar, the former Defence Minister, won by 4803 votes, defeating his rival from Congress Girish Chodankar.

The prime minister also congratulated BJP's Vishwajit Rane on his electoral victory in Valpoi constituency.

"Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support," Modi tweeted.




Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On Dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On Dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.