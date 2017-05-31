PM Modi for Boosting Anti-terror Cooperation With Spain

Madrid: India and Spain should strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism as "both our countries" have faced the security challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday.

Modi met Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace this morning in the first engagement during his stay in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a "fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship".

Modi called for boosting bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism as "both our countries have faced the security challenge."

Spain, the summer holiday destination of Europe, in a recent government report said that the Islamic State group "has been publishing in Spanish, which means an increase in the risk of its influence on radicals living in our country".

In "today's global context", Modi said, the focus of his discussion in Spain will be on the international developments.

The prime minister praised the Spanish PM saying under Rajoy's leadership the country has undergone economic reforms "which is also the biggest priority of my government."

He said railways, smart cities and infrastructure sectors were the priority areas for India and Spain has "enough skills and mastery" to contribute to India's requirements.

Modi said he is confident that his visit to Spain - the first by an Indian prime minister since 1988 - will give a new momentum to bilateral ties.

Later on Wednesday, Modi will call on King Felipe VI of Spain and would also have a round-table interaction with Spanish business leaders to attract investment into the country.