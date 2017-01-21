PM Modi Greets Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the three northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their statehood day.

In a series of tweets Modi said: "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Meghalaya. My best wishes for the development journey of the state."

"On their Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of Tripura and pray for the state's all-round growth.

Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. I hope Manipur will remain blessed with joy and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2017

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.